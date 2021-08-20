VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is continuing to celebrate its 25th anniversary season with a special Homecoming this weekend honoring former employees with discounted admission.
The park has expanded the offer to all residents of Lowndes County and its surrounding counties, park representatives said in a statement.
“Our Homecoming Weekend is a celebration of all those who have contributed to 25 years of unforgettable memories,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “Our team members, past and present, are at the heart of those memories, but we decided to expand this event because we would not be where we are today were it not for the incredible support for our local residents.”
All residents of Lowndes County and its surrounding counties, Brooks, Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Echols, Madison and Hamilton, can receive $25 single-day admission on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21 and 22, with proof of residence, park representatives said.
“If you are a former employee, all you have to do is present an old name tag, a photo or even just a fun story about your time at Wild Adventures,” Vigue said. “I can’t wait to share how the park has grown and changed with those who helped build its foundation.”
Discounted admission will be available for purchase at the park starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wild Adventures opens at 11 a.m. on both days.
For more information about Wild Adventures Homecoming and park operating hours, visit Wild Adventures.com.
