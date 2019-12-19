Wild Adventures donates to United Way

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park presented a donation to Greater Valdosta United Way as part of the park’s recent Days of Thanks event.
“During Days of Thanks, we look for ways to give back to the community and we are grateful we had the opportunity to give to Greater Valdosta United Way, which supports incredible charitable work throughout our area,” said Jon Vigue, assistant general manager, Wild Adventures.
In November, Wild Adventures set aside $3 from the sale of each special $15 Days of Thanks ticket to benefit Greater Valdosta United Way, which resulted in a donation of $4,338, park representatives said.
“Wild Adventures brings jobs, tourism and quality of life to South Georgia and North Florida,” said Michael Smith, director, Greater Valdosta United Way. “The Greater Valdosta United Way is honored to have them as a partner who invests back into the community. Wild Adventures ‘Lives United.’”
Greater Valdosta United Way funds 19 nonprofit agencies in a five-county area, and the donation will help support that work, park officials said.
Wild Adventures Christmas continues through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-29, featuring extended hours, more than a million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree, the new Snowflake Tunnel and more. Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission or a season pass.
For more information about Wild Adventures Christmas, visit WildAdventures.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.