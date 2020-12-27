Wild Adventures donates to CAC

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park donated $1,500 to the Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County Tuesday.
“In the spirit of giving this Christmas, our team members voted to take the funds normally set aside for employee celebrations and give them directly to the Children’s Advocacy Center,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures Vice President and General Manager. “Our team expressed an overwhelming amount of support and appreciation for the important service the CAC provides to our community.”
The CAC was formed in the late 90s and has served thousands of families in that time. The offer forensic and clinical services as well as work to educate and help prevent child abuse.
“I think this year stands out more than ever for us and the families we serve,” said Ashley Lindsay, Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director. “On top of the year’s added stress, our families are also learning their child has been victimized and has been sexually abused by someone they know, trust and love. Typically these crimes don’t come from a stranger, and that makes the impact so extremely real. We are so grateful for every donation we receive because we are able to use it to make a profound impact on the over 700 children and families that have come through CAC in 2020.”
Donations to non-profits are common practice for Wild Adventures and the park recently 9,000 tickets to 50 non-profit organizations and 24 police departments to give to children and families to attend Christmas celebrations at the park, according to a Wild Adventures statement.
