VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures will close for the time being, citing concerns over COVID-19 and community health.
Starting Monday, March 16, the theme park will close to the public as a precautionary measure and plans to reopen on Saturday, March 28, according to a statement on the Wild Adventures website.
"Our devoted animal husbandry teams and essential personnel will continue to maintain the vital systems and processes that ensure the highest level of care for the animals at Wild Adventures. These team members have been trained on hygiene policies, social distancing methods and have access to personal protective gear. Additional team members, who cannot work remotely, will receive paid leave," read the statement. "Wild Adventures continues to watch the conditions within the area, consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines. The park will communicate any changes should they occur."
