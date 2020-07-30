VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park recently observed Zookeeper Week, a time to honor the hard work and dedication of its zoo operations staff.
When COVID-19 hit, staff members continued their work to ensure all animals had proper care in the park, even when Wild Adventures could not open to the public.
For Zookeeper Caitlin McDargh, her work at Wild Adventures is more than just a job: it's her passion.
As a child, she said her parents learned a lot about animals through her interests and she hopes the animals at Wild Adventures will have a similar effect on families.
“If we can impact the kids then they'll in turn get their parents interested,” McDargh said.
The animals housed at Wild Adventures serve as ambassadors for their species, allowing their human caretakers to learn more about their natural habits and educate the public.
McDargh and her fellow animal caregivers hope through education, many people may be compelled to contribute to the conservation of these species in the wild.
She recited a quote she loves by Baba Dioum: “In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we are taught.”
Oscar and Maya the sloths are just two of the animals under McDargh's care and she noted how much she likes being able to give sloth facts during Wild Adventures' zookeeper talks. Her personal favorite fact is that sloths can swim and hold their breath for 40 minutes.
“We are their nurses and mothers. We build their houses. We don't just go home and forget everything here,” McDargh said of all the zookeepers and animals.
To carry on this education during the pandemic, Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures public relations manager, said the park will host “virtual field trips” so students can continue learning even if they cannot physically come to the park.
The field trips will offer education on everything from animals to the physics of rides at the park.
Floyd said the trips will be broken into grades with four-week lesson plans. The plans will carry on the park's “mission of educating students at home or in the classroom.”
The “trips” will be free to the public and registration will soon be live on the Wild Adventures website for people interested.
Wild Adventures is open with additional safety precautions. The park will shift to weekend operations beginning Aug. 1 and the last day of Splash Island being open will be Labor Day.
All information regarding the park can be found online at wildadventures.com.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
