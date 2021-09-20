Wilcher promoted to assistant superintendent

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education approved Superintendent Wes Taylor’s recommendation of Sandra Wilcher as the new assistant superintendent of student services at the district’s board meeting.
Taylor has "consistently recognized the importance of addressing the foundational needs of students in order for students to be prepared for learning," county school officials said in a statement.
“Focusing on the needs of the whole child allows the school system to address obstacles hindering learning so we can accomplish the mission of educating students," he said. "With this in mind, this position is vital for us to continue to make a positive impact on the social, emotional and cultural needs of the whole Viking family.”
Wilcher has spent her career advocating for children and families, proven by her work in and out of the school setting. During the pandemic, she relentlessly worked to help the system continue educating students by creating the COVID-19 response system, which has been integral in keeping students in school, school officials said.
"Mrs. Wilcher always keeps students at the heart of her work and decisions. She has been a trailblazer in creating the current student support framework utilized by school counselors, school social workers, school nurses and social-emotional learning," they said.
Through her efforts, Lowndes County Schools has benefited from over $1 million in grants to provide support such as mental health awareness, suicide prevention training, on-site mental health professionals, homeless education support and other social services for students.
"Though most of her work occurs quietly to protect the stories of families and students, her impact on our students, community and staff is powerful and enduring," school officials said. "In her new role, these efforts will be expanded and continue to move our system forward in addressing the needs of our OneLowndes family."
Wilcher has an educational specialist degree in school leadership and she is a licensed clinical social worker. She began her career with Lowndes County Schools in 1999, serving as a school social worker, social services coordinator and most recently director of student support services.
"She is a tremendous asset to the Lowndes County School System," school officials said.
