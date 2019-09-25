RAY CITY – At 23, Army veteran Jonathon Busbin took his own life.
His widow, Alisa Busbin, said her husband committed suicide Oct. 14, 2017, after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
This was his second suicide attempt. The first was in 2014 while he served in the Army Airborne Infantry, she said.
He joined the military in 2012 and left in 2015.
“He was happy. He was a really good husband,” she said. “He was good for the most part, and then there would be times when he would just get down.”
Jonathon Busbin had nightmares, battled insomnia and later began drinking alcohol, she said.
Alisa Busbin said her late husband would go into a “rut” whenever good events occurred in his life for a reason unknown to her.
Prior to his suicide, the two owned a business together in 2017.
“Everything was going good, and then, he just fell into that rut again and he ultimately ended his life,” Alisa Busbin said.
In honor of her late husband, she and family members host the Second Annual Jon’s Mission for 22 charity event 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Possum Creek Off-Road Park, 2694 Possum Creek Road.
A presentation of colors is noon, raffle drawings start at 3 p.m. and a presentation for the show and shine contest is 4 p.m.
Participants may bring cars, ATVs and four-wheelers for the contest. Entries winning best in show, muddiest and far outest will be recognized. The entry fee is $10.
T-shirts are sold for $25 as part of the fundraiser.
Proceeds benefit Project Zero, Mission 22 and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.
TAPS provides information and guides to families who’ve lost soldiers regardless of the cause of deaths.
Project Zero is comprised of veterans who have all personally dealt with a form of depression or who’ve had separation problems.
Mission 22 offers veteran programs such as horse therapy, war detox, comprehensive wellness, service dogs and holistic health.
The names of veterans who died of suicide will be placed on white ribbons and wrapped around trees at the charity event.
The Brown Bag, a Nashville eatery, will sell food.
Possum Creek will sell food but it is not a part of the fundraiser, organizers said.
The goal is to act as support for veterans with thoughts of suicide and their families.
"Ultimately, we just want someone else not to go through what we went through,” Alisa Busbin said.
She strives to spread awareness about suicide, support groups and resources.
She said suicide is linked to a stigmatism, adding people would comment on their disbelief that Jonathon Busbin would leave his wife and their daughter who was 1 at the time.
“He just wanted something for the pain to stop. Suicide doesn’t end a life. It doesn’t end suffering. It just passes that suffering onto others,” Alisa Busbin said.
“If he were to see some of the things that we go through today as a family, I don’t think he would have did it.”
She desires for her late husband’s life to be one that is admired and remembered for the good moments.
Visit jonsmissionfor22.com for event information. Donations can be made via PayPal at paypal.me/jonsmissionfor22.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.