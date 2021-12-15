Whitfield appointed Baptist bishop

QUITMAN — Chaplain Bertrum M. Whitfield has been elevated to the office of bishop with the United American Free Will Baptist Conference and appointed as the ecclesiastical endorser for that faith group, church officials said in a statement.
Major institutions, federal/state correctional systems and health care facilities require that chaplains and pastoral counselors have the endorsement of their respective faith group/denomination, they added.
An endorsement is the legal and authoritative permission and approval for a clergy person of a particular denomination or faith group to perform/provide religious support and pastoral care to persons of diverse religious and non- religious affiliations in specialized settings such as military, prisons, health care/hospice, and workplace facilities. The endorsement can only be provided by the ecclesiastical endorser.
An ecclesiastical endorser is the "executive of a religious organization approved to legally endorse the clergy member to serve in specialized settings," church officials said. "The endorser certify that the clergy person is qualified educationally, spiritually, morally, with experience to represent his/her religious organization as a chaplain. The endorser provides a legal document to the specialized institution for service by the chaplain.
"Without this endorsement, chaplains cannot perform/provide religious support in specialized settings even though they are ordained and licensed."
Whitfield is a native of Brooks County. He is the eldest son of the late Maudie Mae Simmons Whitfield and Henry Whitfield of Dixie.
Whitfield is the full-time chaplain for the Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community and serves as senior pastor of both Mt. Carmel Free Will Baptist Church, Quitman, and Mt. Moriah Free Will Baptist Church, Adel, church officials said.
