Whitehead bestows Tradesman award

VALDOSTA — Whitehead Industrial Hardware awarded tools to graduating Wiregrass preparing for work.
Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new jobs, college officials said in a statement.
"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” shared Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates."
Wiregrass future graduates include:
– Jacquelyn Mallard, auto collision repair, Valdosta campus (nominated by Auto Collision Repair Program Coordinator Roy Bramley).
– Michael Ward, welding, Valdosta campus (nominated by welding instructor Wally Rewis).
– Jesse Ragan, industrial systems technology, Coffee campus (nominated by industrial systems technology instructor Phillip Taylor).
– M.J. Johnson, automotive technology, Valdosta campus (nominated by automotive repair technology instructor Toby Heard).
– Parke Goodall, automotive technology, Valdosta campus (also nominated by Heard).
– Russell Crawford, air-conditioning technology, Valdosta campus (nominated by Air Conditioning Technology Program Coordinator Scott Watson).
Award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are familiar with their industry and the tools needed for the company where they are employed.
"I was truly humbled to be a recipient of the Whitehead Industrial Tradesman Award," said Jacquelyn Mallard, auto collision repair student. "I find it admirable the way they support local trades and those who are training to enter the workforce by partnering up with Wiregrass directly and providing a $250 credit for recipients to purchase any tools they may need for their training. I am honored and extremely grateful to Wiregrass and Whitehead for the opportunity and of course, it wouldn't be possible had I not been nominated by my awesome instructor, Roy Bramley."
Mallard was the college’s 2020 GOAL winner as well as a state finalist.
“Wiregrass appreciates our friends at Whitehead for impacting the lives of our graduates who are now equipped to impact the economy of our local communities,” said Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass president.
Whitehead and the Miller family have given out more than $5,000 in monetary awards since the inception of the program.
People interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ technical and industrial programs, visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for the spring semester, classes start Jan. 11. To find out how a business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising, by calling (229) 333-2124, or by emailing crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.