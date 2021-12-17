Whitehead awards Wiregrass graduates

VALDOSTA — Whitehead Industrial Hardware is providing graduating Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students the tools they need to go to work.
Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new careers, college officials said in a statement.
"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” said Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates."
Wiregrass graduates recognized were:
– Connie McIe, mechatronics technology, Valdosta campus: Nominated by Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs (Techincal and Industrial Department) and Mechatronics Instructor Joshua Whittington.
Emanuel Hernandez, industrial systems technology, Coffee campus: Nominated by Industrial Systems Technology Instructor Phillip Taylor.
Jonathan Munoz Torralba, air-conditioning technology, Valdosta campus: Nominated by Air Conditioning Technology Program Coordinator Scott Watson.
– Lea Williams, welding and joining technology, Coffee campus: Nominated by Welding Program Coordinator Mike Day.
– Michael Wyrick, automotive technology, Valdosta campus: Nominated by Automotive Program Coordinator Toby Heard.
– William Smith, welding and joining technology, Valdosta campus: Nominated by Welding Instructor Wally Rewis.
– Weston Roberts, industrial systems technology, Valdosta campus: Nominated by Electrical/Industrial Systems Technology Program Coordinator Drew Vickers.
The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are familiar with their industry and the tools needed for their new careers, college officials said.
“Wiregrass students and graduates have been benefiting from our partnership with Whitehead for three years now. Their support of our graduates by equipping them for their careers will, in turn, impact the economy of our local communities,” said DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass president.
To date, the Whitehead and the Miller family has awarded more than $5,000 to Wiregrass graduates since the inception of the program.
People interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ technical and industrial programs can visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting students for spring semester; classes start Jan. 10. To find out how a business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising, by calling (229) 333-2124, or by emailing crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
