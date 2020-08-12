Whitehead awards Wiregrass graduates

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College graduates have the tools needed to go to work thanks to Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta.
As a recipient of the Tradesman Award, students received a plaque along with a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new jobs, college officials said in a statement.
"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” said Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates."
Wiregrass graduates receiving the award: Corintheus Henderson (air-conditioning technology, Valdosta campus) was nominated by instructor Scott Watson; Tyrek Robinson (electrical systems technology, Valdosta campus) was nominated by instructor Drew Vickers; Charlie Reese (welding and joining technology, Ben Hill-Irwin campus) was nominated by instructor Terry Johnson; Kevin Deen (industrial systems technology, Coffee campus) was nominated by instructor Phillip Taylor; Asa Newsome (precision machining, Valdosta campus) was nominated by instructor Darron Lanier; and Jamal Clements (auto collision repair and refinishing, Valdosta campus) was nominated by instructor Roy Bramley.
The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are familiar with their industry and the tools needed, college officials said.
“Wiregrass appreciates our friends at Whitehead for impacting the lives of our graduates who are now equipped to impact the economy of our local communities,” said Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass president.
The Miller family began a partnership with Wiregrass in May 2018.
