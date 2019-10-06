City of Valdosta
For the City of Valdosta, open records requests are sent to City Clerk Teresa Bolden. According to the Valdosta City website, Bolden will accept an informal written or oral request, or she may provide an open records request form to be filled out.
“Upon receipt of request, the City Clerk will notify the appropriate Department Head/Director/Division Head by Form ORR-1 for retrieval of information,” according to the Valdosta City website.
For open record requests involving accident reports and the like, the Valdosta Police and Fire Department are contacted. The VPD has an open records request technician whose services can be requested by calling the VPD at (229) 242-2606. The fire department is available at (229) 333-1835.
Lowndes County
For Lowndes County, open records requests go to the Office of the County Clerk. These requests may be verbal, via email or by completing the open records request form, which is available as a PDF at lowndescounty.com under the Office of the County Clerk.
Valdosta City Schools
For Valdosta City Schools, Joy Jennings, the executive secretary to the superintendent, can be reached at (229) 671-6053 for a records request. The request must be submitted in writing, whether that is by email or letter.
Lowndes County Schools
At Lowndes County Schools, all written requests for public records must be sent to the open records officer, Randy Cooper, director, Human Resources at Lowndes County Schools, 1592 Norman Drive, Valdosta, Ga. 31601 or to randycooper@lowndes.k12.ga.us.
South Georgia Medical Center
Open records requests to the hospital should be submitted to Open Records Officer Traci Dabney, 2501 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Ga. 31602, according to SGMC’s website. Her telephone number is (229) 259-4106.
Valdosta State Prison
Open records requests to the prison should be made by email through the Georgia Department of Corrections at open.records@gdc.ga.gov.
