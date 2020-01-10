VALDOSTA – Parents of Valdosta City Schools students can track their children's buses through an app called Here Comes the Bus.
The app allows parents to create an account and view the real-time location of their child's school bus, giving peace of mind as to when the bus arrives at both the school and bus stop, school officials said. It is also capable of tracking multiple buses should a parent have children on different buses.
Utilizing GPS trackers that are already in buses, the app breaks that information into an easy-to-follow program and customizable map that can be used on a computer, tablet or smartphone, school officials said. Accounts are password protected and encrypted for added security.
The Student Ridership feature is being used for Valdosta High School students only at the moment but there are plans to introduce it Feb. 3 for VECA and Pinevale Elementary and the rest of the schools March 16.
Student Ridership is a safety and accountability feature that generates a push notification or e-mail message alerting parents when a child have boarded and exited the bus. The bus drivers are responsible for scanning each student onto the bus.
Currently, Valdosta City Schools has 1,427 parents signed up on Here Comes the Bus and school officials anticipate the numbers will grow.
According to the school system, staff will continue to work to complete verification process of ensuring accuracy by coordinating the app with students' assigned bus runs and bus stop locations.
Detailed instructions on using the app can be found online at gocats.org. The app is available on both Android and Apple devices.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
