VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University hosted the 31st Annual The Happening Tuesday.
The Happening was held from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, on the front lawn, postponed due to weather Thursday, Aug. 25. The annual event is held in the fall semester and sponsored by VSU’s Office of Student Life.
Students are given the opportunity to discover what the university and the surrounding communities have to offer. The exhibitors include on-campus organizations, programs, offices, departments and colleges.
“It is an amazing opportunity to connect with students to communicate that we are here for them, to support them and to be a resource,” Brea Thomas, student, diversity and inclusion coordinator, said.
A VSU Collegiate Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People representative expressed excitement to build the organization and get involved in the community.
Tori Abernathy, NAACP president, said, “We are excited to be at the happening. This is a great opportunity for students to find out about our organization and how they can get involved with social events.”
Also, for local businesses, religious organizations and nonprofits, the event is an opportunity to introduce and market their products and services to VSU students, faculty and staff members.
Cierra Jackson, Top Tier Beauty Bar owner, said, “It’s been great, actually talking to people.”
Jackson said Top Tier Beauty Bar is a new luxury and upscale salon experience located in Valdosta.
During The Happening, exhibitors offered door prizes, set up displays and games and gave away food samples and other promotional items in addition to providing specific information.
