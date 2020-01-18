VALDOSTA – For those who enjoy beautiful graphics and an immersive storyline, "What Remains of Edith Finch" is the game for you. For those who do not enjoy a solely story-driven game with zero actual gaming skills needed, this is not the game for you.
The game was released on PC and console in 2017 and was released on Nintendo Switch in 2019. I noticed it made a lot of popular gaming sites' top games of the decade lists and decided to give it a shot when it went on sale in the Nintendo eShop.
The game opens on a ferry with the diary of Edith Finch on the player's lap. Edith's voice narrates as the player travels back to her childhood home on Orcas Island. She explains that the Finch family is cursed and only one child from each generation survives to carry on the family name. The player learns that the family fled Norway with their house in tow and came to the United States in hopes of breaking the curse. Unfortunately, the house capsizes, killing yet another family member.
A new house is built for the Finch family and, as the curse continues, each room of every family member that dies is sealed up to keep the children from learning the dark stories.
Edith's mother leaves behind a key after her own death so Edith can return to the house and unlock its secrets. The game takes you through Edith's journal as she writes about her journey through the house.
In each room, the player is faced with some object, whether it be a book, note or object, that hurls the player headfirst into the final moments of each family member's life. While that may sound like a slightly scary sort of experience, it's honestly more moving than anything.
Each story is carefully crafted to show not only how the family member died, but how it tied into who they were as people. These levels are not particularly difficult from a video game standpoint, but serve more as a work of art.
There are a few twists throughout the story and I genuinely enjoyed my journey. However, I will say the gameplay is short. It took me only a couple of hours to complete the full game and that's with me taking it slowly and examining every possible inch of each room.
Playing through this visual novel, I see why it made so many top of the decade lists and would highly recommend it.
“What Remains of Edith Finch” can be found on all platforms.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
