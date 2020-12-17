Westside students serve community

Submitted PhotoWestside Elementary students are serving their community this holiday season. Third-grade students in Erik Zajdel and Heather Wrye's classes helped with the 'Be A Santa To A Senior' project. The project, started 15 years ago by Home Instead Senior Care, puts together gift packages for seniors living in local facilities who are unable to see their families during the holidays. Westside parent Kelly Gibbs, who works at Home Instead Senior Care, partnered with the third-grade classes to create gift bags for the seniors. The students said they were excited to decorate the bags with all of their Christmas designs. Although they weren't able to visit in person, they were happy to help spread some Christmas cheer to our community, school officials said.