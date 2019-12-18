Westside students program computers

VALDOSTA – At Westside Elementary School, teacher Heather Tone's fifth-grade students participated in Hour of Code Week.
Hour of Code, an opportunity for students to try computer programming for one hour, takes place every year during Computer Science Education Week in December, school officials said.
Students around the world can try a wide variety of programming activities to see how they can use coding to help others and make connections. Some examples are programming phone apps, creating movies, developing social media, medical research and robotics.
During their Hour of Code, Westside students used ScratchJr, a free app, to create a personal hero. ScratchJr allows students to create and modify characters in the paint editor.
They can add programming to make their characters move, dance, and sing.
"While many people think coding is too difficult, coding can be for anyone," school officials said. "Westside's fifth graders chose an everyday hero from their own lives and built a story or game to give their character powers. Students chose parents, coaches and friends to become superheroes."
Cayden Carter chose his firefighter dad, Jay Carter, as his superhero.
