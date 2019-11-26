Westside students compete in math contest

VALDOSTA – Westside Elementary School fifth-grade students competed in the Math is Radical competition.
More than 20 students were nominated for the team and took a test with a variety of challenging math problems, requiring skill and creativity to solve, school officials said. The top eight students were selected to join the WES math team.
These students met during lunch to prepare for the competition and improve their problem-solving abilities.
At the competition, hosted by the Lowndes High Mu Alpha Theta club, teams from Lowndes County elementary schools challenged each other to test their skills. In the individual competition, students had to answer 25 questions in 30 minutes.
After a short break, teams worked together to submit answers to 10 questions in the group competition, earning more points for faster solutions. While scores were being tabulated, the teams were treated to a picnic lunch followed by the first-ever Outdoor Team Challenge. The new event required teamwork, communication and some physics knowledge as students transported a tennis ball through obstacles.
The day ended with the awards ceremony. August Strickler won first place in the individual competition. Westside's team won first place in Outdoor Team Challenge. Team members are Michael Frech, Kara Hillberg, Brockden Miller, Kaylee Parker, Jaineel Patel, Bo Shenton, August Strickler and Holden Walton.
