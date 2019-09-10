Westside implements ag education

VALDOSTA – Students at Westside Elementary School have a new agriculture education class taught by Stephanie Peterson.
Students attend the class once a week and are already learning, school officials said.
They planted broccoli, squash and onions in their school garden and manage the garden with watering and weeding. They learned all about muscadine grapes and have rooted some vines to grow their own grapes, school officials said.
Classes work daily with Westside’s chickens. They studied the interior parts of eggs, candled eggs and learned poultry vocabulary. They were able to hold baby chicks and are currently incubating duck eggs in the classroom.
Students maintain the chicken coop by feeding and watering the chickens and gathering eggs every day. WES sells the eggs and a variety of plants at the student-run farmer’s market. The funds earned are used to purchase monarch butterfly larvae for conservation efforts, chicken feed, soil, pots, seeds or other project supplies.
Stephanie Peterson has worked with Community Partners in Education to get donations for three raised beds, complete irrigation, potting soil, ten spades and 40 gloves since the beginning of the school year.
Teachers can nominate an AgriSupply Student of the Day to receive a certificate and help feed the chickens and gather eggs every morning, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.