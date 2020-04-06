Westside donates pandemic supplies

Submitted Photo
As Westside Elementary School teachers recently gathered necessary supplies from their classrooms, they also grabbed the extra hand-sanitizer and disinfectant wipes from their classrooms. The extra items were collected and donated to South Georgia Medical Center, Smith-Northview Hospital and the Valdosta Police Department, school officials said. Beth Lind, Westside principal, said, 'It felt so good to be able to help.'
