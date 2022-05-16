VALDOSTA – Westside Elementary School covered the walls with almost 3,000 pieces of student artwork.
The school administration, teachers and parent teacher organization recently welcomed parents and students to art show.
“We are excited for the parents to come and view their students' artwork that they have worked so hard on,” Westside Principal Beth Lind said. “The students and parents absolutely love the annual art show.”
PTO works closely with WES administration and teachers to organize the art show every year.
“This year has been more exciting for parents and students," Mallory Thompson, PTO co-president, said. "The best part is seeing the artwork and the kids excitement to share.”
Parents participate by assisting with hanging artwork, bring snacks and decorating.
Margie Jackson, art teacher, said students have been working on the art work all year.
The students displayed paintings, drawings, and collage projects.
The art classes also work on ceramics and other mixed media, Jackson said.
Kindergarten: 373. First Grade: 423. Second Grade: 412. Third Grade: 424. Fourth Grade: 540. Fifth Grade: 561. A total of 2,733 pieces of artwork at WES.
