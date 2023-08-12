HAHIRA – Coming off a season where they more than doubled their win total from the previous year, the Valwood Valiants are looking to take their next step towards bringing home another state championship.
“Well, we’re just looking to build on that,” head coach Brad Wells said of the 2022 season. “I mean the two previous years were three-win seasons. [We had a] bounce back season last year, so we’re just looking to build on that and try to get the program back to where it was in previous years and back where it belongs.”
Wells takes over the helm at Valwood after serving as the offensive coordinator under Justin Henderson. Wells helped lead the Valiants to a 7-5 mark in 2022 as they made it to the semifinal round, losing to state champion John Milledge Academy.
For the Valiants to get back to that level, Wells says the Valiants must first close the gap between them and JMA.
“Well, John Milledge is the class of the GIAA, not only AAA but the whole classification right now,” Wells said. “They’re the standard, and we’re trying to get there. We’re not shying away from it, and we know there’s a gap. We’re just working every day to try to close that gap to get back to playing for and winning state championships.”
Though Valwood returns a lot of production on both sides of the ball, the Valiants do have some big holes to fill, particularly in the passing game. The Valiants lose three of their top four receivers from 2022 as well as quarterbacks Kyle Beath and Brooks Best.
Still, Wells has confidence in the passing game as Lowndes transfer Tayt Snellgrove is set to take over at quarterback.
“I’ve been very impressed with him,” Wells said of Snellgrove. “His work ethic, his leadership, the way he’s came in. He’s acted like he’s been part of the tea for years even though he just transferred in. He’s been a welcome addition by the kids. I’ve just been real impressed with him and what he’s brought to the program.”
Joining Snellgrove in the backfield is junior running back Triston White. White was an All-Region selection last year, rushing for 1,369 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Wells has high praise for White but hopes that White can further elevate his game this season.
“We talked this offseason about him becoming a more complete player,” Wells said. “He’s special. He can do dynamic things, but what we’ve been trying to harp on with Triston is just becoming a more complete player, whether that be blocking when he doesn’t have the ball, pass protection, and just the way he comes to work every day. It’s easy when you’re that talented to take things for granted. [We’re] just making sure we come to work and try to be the best version of ourselves that we can be.”
As for their schedule, the Valiants will be looking to improve upon a 2-3 mark in region play in what has become a very competitive region. Last year, four of Valwood’s region games were one-possession games.
“We set a team goal to get back to playing for state championships,” Wells said. “That’s going to start by getting through our region. We’ve got an ultra-competitive region. They’re well coached and are very talented teams, and we just got to continue to work, close that gap, and get over the hump in those games.”
The Valiants open their season Aug. 25 when they travel to Savannah to face St. Andrews.
