VALDOSTA — Lowndes Middle School sixth-grader Avery Adkins submitted the winning design for the district wellness logo design contest.
The purpose of the district wellness committee is to educate students and staff about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity, school officials said. Throughout the year, school system employees receive wellness tips and opportunities to engage in fitness activities.
"Avery's unique wellness logo will be used on all communications from our district wellness committee," school officials said. "The district wellness committee members are Donna Hendley, Lowndes County Schools' wellness ambassador, Brooke Jaramillo, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Larry Tobey, Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA, along with Margie Davis, Quita Jones, Ken Overman and LaVerne Rome, all with Lowndes County Schools.
For the winning entry, he received a $50 Visa gift card, school officials said. Other contest entrants received a $15 Chick-fil-A gift card. All contest entry prizes were sponsored by the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation.
