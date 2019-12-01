Hello and welcome to Filling The Void! This new section will become a weekly feature in the Lifestyles section and will be “filling the void” left by traditional news coverage. This means it will be full of solely pop culture related features, ranging from the reviews you are used to finding in the section to viewing suggestions to just general entertainment tidbits.
We hope you enjoy this weekly break from tradition as you enter into the Void.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.