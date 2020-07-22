Welcome Home: Family moves into a Habitat home

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta woman and her four children have a new home thanks to a local organization.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity held a dedication last week for the family of five in their five-bedroom, two-bathroom house.
Molly Ferrier, Habitat executive director, confirmed it is the first house the woman has owned.
Dr. Ronnie Mathis of Crossing Jordan Baptist Church opened and closed the dedication with a prayer. Only Habitat employees and family members were permitted at the small gathering.
“It was amazing,” Ferrier said of the dedication. “It was such a happy point in the middle of all of this, and we know that she’s still employed, and she’s able to provide a home for her children so they can have a safe place to live which now we know is more important than ever.”
Ferrier said Living Bridges Ministry will give the family a welcome basket and Second Harvest of South Georgia will donate food for the pantry.
Construction on the home was interrupted earlier in the year by a shutdown during the pandemic. With no way to socially distance, Ferrier paused builds and closed the office to the public to protect staff and volunteers.
The shutdown caused the family home to take eight months to build.
Habitat is currently accepting a limited number of volunteers to assist with a home being built on Baymeadow Drive.
“We’re just excited to be able to continue to provide safety and affordable housing because when you’re asked to shelter in place, you need somewhere to go,” Ferrier said.
Call Lyle McGhin, volunteer coordinator, (229) 245-1330, for more information on volunteering.
