VALDOSTA – Weighing 8 pounds and 9.9 ounces, newborn Sophia Grace is the first baby to be born in 2021 in Lowndes County.
Mom Cassie Lowe and dad Nick Smith, both of Lanier County, welcomed Baby Sophia at 2:48 a.m. Friday, New Year's Day, at South Georgia Medical Center.
Baby Sophia shares a birthday with her aunt, who was the first baby born on New Year's 25 years ago, Lowe said.
The newborn is a little more than 20 inches long and arrived on her due date. She is Lowe's first child and Smith's first daughter.
"I was nervous," Lowe said, referring to becoming a first-time mom. "It's scary to think about, (her) being my first baby."
Smith said he was excited for Baby Sophia to be born and was eager to take her home.
"I always wanted a daughter," he said.
Lowe said the first thing Smith may do after getting his daughter home is introducing her to his dog, his best friend.
Lowe said mommy-daughter bonding time will eventually include learning how to apply makeup, which is one of her own interests.
After being released from the hospital, the family plans to take photos together.
"Those are worth a thousand words," Lowe said.
SGMC medical staff gifted the family with a basket full of goodies that included a photo frame, a blanket and a "Baby on Board" car sticker.
