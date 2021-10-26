Weffer named EAGLE Student of the Year

VALDOSTA — Adriana Weffer has been chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2022 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education Student of the Year.
EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs, college officials said in a statement. The award was announced at a reception sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and ERCO Worldwide.
"This was the 25th annual event to honor an adult education student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College," college officials said. "The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia. This umbrella organization brings all community sectors together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available. It also seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs."
Weffer will attend the Georgia EAGLE Leadership Institute March 14-16, in Atlanta. The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs.
The Technical College System of Georgia, through its Office of Adult Education, sponsors the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute.
The finalists, including the winner, are Adrianna Weffer (Coffee) nominated by Sandra Scurry, Candi Bennett (Brooks) nominated by Toni Lewis, Ashley Jackson (Ben Hill) nominated by Joan Duffie, Tracie Brocka (Cook) nominated by Yvette Fountain and Emily Garcia (Lowndes) nominated by Sebrina Solomon.
