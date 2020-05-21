VALDOSTA – When Lowndes High School senior Cole Broomberg went off for a TSA conference, he had no idea what was coming.
When he returned, school closed because of the pandemic. He and a fellow classmate joked it may be the last time they would ever see Lowndes High School.
The students didn't know their joke was not far from the truth as schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“It was pretty hard at first knowing that our senior year was all in all over,” Broomberg said. “Lowndes has really done a great job of making sure we are recognized. It means a lot and helped ease the disappointment."
Wednesday night, Lowndes High School lit up the stadium and all sport fields across campus as one way to honor seniors. Students drove through to have another look at the campus.
“This class has overcome some obvious adversity,” Lowndes High Assistant Principal Dan Chappuis said. “We came up with the idea of lighting up the campus as athletics are such a big part of our community. It gives our students an opportunity to drive through and experience the campus one last time.”
“Friday night lights bring such a rich excitement in the Concrete Palace,” added Lowndes High Principal Leanne McCall, referring to Martin Stadium.
McCall, Chappuis and fellow staff members wanted to be sure students received as much recognition as possible.
“They've lost some things that are out of their control due to school closures,” Chappuis said. “We are trying to do everything in our power to make this year memorable for our students and make memories for them as they leave Lowndes High School.”
During their drive, a soundtrack of 20 minutes and 20 seconds of music played beginning with the traditional graduation march and ending with the fight song. All tracks in between were hand selected by the 2020 graduating class.
Senior Cayden Dickey's song selection was “Celebration,” as a way to celebrate everything she has and will accomplish.
As a dual-enrollment student, Dickey only had one class in the physical building her senior year, but she was an active football game attendee and softball player.
“We didn't get like a last hoorah so them doing this for us lets us all be together again,” Dickey said.
Seeing her home softball field lit up was especially touching as she considers her softball team and coaches to be part of her family.
Dickey plans to attend Valdosta State University for a degree in biology then continue on to dental school to be an orthodontist.
The night came to a close for these students with fireworks over the stadium.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
