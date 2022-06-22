From the National Weather Service:

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...

High fire danger conditions are expected today over Southwest and
South Central Georgia. This will be due to several factors,
including near-record triple digit temperatures, unseasonably low
relative humidity values of 18-25 percent, and an unstable air
mass characterized by very high mixing heights. Afternoon winds
will be north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.

