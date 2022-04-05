Brooks GA-Lowndes GA-Thomas GA- 527 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lowndes, southeastern Thomas and Brooks Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Adel to 7 miles northwest of Quitman to near Boston. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lake Park, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, Boston, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Grooverville, Barretts, Everett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Brooks Co A/p, I-75 At Exit 11, Dixie and Naylor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida.
