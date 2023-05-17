Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central
Lowndes County through 345 PM EDT...
At 257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lake Park, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Lake Park, Dasher, I-75 At Exit 5 and Twin Lakes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
