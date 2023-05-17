Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cook,
southeastern Berrien, northern Lanier and northwestern Lowndes
Counties through 345 PM EDT...
At 306 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hahira, or 10 miles southeast of Adel, moving northeast at 30 mph.
At 303 PM EDT, an ambient weather station about 7 miles west of
Valdosta measured a wind gust of 44 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs,
Cecil, Courthouse, Barretts, New Lois, Hansell, Bannockburn, I-75 At
Exit 29, Allenville, Weber, I-75 At Exit 22 and Teeterville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.