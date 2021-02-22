Weather service: Echols flooding could threaten homes

STATENVILLE — Major flooding by the Alapaha River is expected to threaten homes in Echols County Tuesday morning, forecasts said Monday.
The flood stage for the Alapaha River at Statenville is 100 feet; at 7:45 p.m. Monday, the river had already reached 103.1 feet, according to a statement from the National Weather Service’s Jacksonville, Fla., office.
At Statenville, homes along the river in the town and along Griner Road are inundated when the river reaches 103 feet, the statement said.
At Mayday in Echols County, flood stage is 92 feet and Griner Road begins to flood, isolating 10 homes, the weather service said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
