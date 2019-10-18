HAHIRA – A free movie event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, is postponed due to chances of inclement weather, according to organizers. 

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority has re-scheduled the viewing of "Hocus Pocus" 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in North Lowndes Park at the end of Sonny Rodgers Memorial Drive. 

Kids are encouraged to dress in costumes and must be accompanied by an adult. Organizers ask guests bring a blanket and chairs. 

Light concessions will be sold and cash is the only form of payment accepted, according to authority officials.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you