HAHIRA – A free movie event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, is postponed due to chances of inclement weather, according to organizers.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority has re-scheduled the viewing of "Hocus Pocus" 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in North Lowndes Park at the end of Sonny Rodgers Memorial Drive.
Kids are encouraged to dress in costumes and must be accompanied by an adult. Organizers ask guests bring a blanket and chairs.
Light concessions will be sold and cash is the only form of payment accepted, according to authority officials.
