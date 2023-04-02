VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (13-8, 4-2 Region 1-7A) bounced back from a disappointing opener against the rival Colquitt County Packers (10-11, 4-5 Region) to earn a split Friday night.
With Game 2 tied at 2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the 'Cats led off with a base hit from first baseman Isaiah Haygood on a 3-2 count. After Haygood stole second base during the next at-bat, senior pitcher Cohen Smith came up with a sacrifice bunt to move Haygood into scoring position – setting the stage for a dramatic lead change.
With Haygood at third, senior outfielder Colson Moody delivered a clutch squeeze bunt to score Haygood to put the 'Cats back in front 3-2.
"It says a lot about our makeup," Valdosta head coach Bart Shuman said. "We're not the most talented team in the region. It's obvious that we struggle. We kick, fight, scratch, pull – whatever we've got to do and we find a way to win a lot of times.
"We stole that game, but we executed too. Give our guys credit. We executed when it counted. Colson Moody with a great squeeze bunt and Isaiah Haygood, he's our best hitter. He had a great single and got the runner on base for us. It was a good team win, a good team effort."
As he's done all season, Smith closed the door on the Packers – getting the Packers to ground out, striking out a batter and drawing a pop fly for out No. 3 to preserve a 3-2 win for the 'Cats.
"The first game was very frustrating, as far as us hitting," Shuman said. "We kind of had a little prayer meeting in between games and our guys reacted well. Cohen Smith just took this team and he did everything. He pitched fabulous. He got a clutch two-run single and just in the dugout, he's just a true leader for us. There's some other guys that made some great plays, but Cohen, this was his night."
Smith threw a complete game, allowing only three hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts in the game.
As Shuman pointed out after the game, the senior pitcher has assumed a larger leadership role this season and that leadership was visible Friday night.
Smith was in his teammates' faces, trying to fire them up prior to at-bats. He also put his body on the line, diving to get a force out at home off of a passed ball to get out of the top of the sixth inning.
"He's just locked in," Shuman said of Smith. "He's a senior. He's been in this thing for four years and he knows what it takes. He's a leader. He's just a true leader. He took that game by himself, really. Not to take anything from Sam and that catch he made in center field was incredible."
After going hitless in Game 1, the 'Cats once again took a while to get going as the teams were scoreless through 2.5 innings.
With two men on and two outs, Smith helped his own cause with a two-run RBI to put the 'Cats in front 2-0.
The 2-0 lead held until the top of the sixth as the Packers responded with a two-run RBI double to knot the game at 2.
Despite their offensive struggles, the 'Cats simply came up with enough timely plays to get the win – both offensively and defensively.
In the top of the fourth, center fielder Sam Houston went airborne for a highlight reel grab to rob the Packers of an extra base hit.
Shuman raved about the play after the game, calling Houston's catch "top five I've ever seen."
"I knew it was hit well and I said maybe it's got a chance (to go out)," Shuman said. "And he went parallel. I said, 'There's no way he's caught that ball.' Of course, I saw the glove come up and wow. That was a great turning point in the game."
Houston's play was a microcosm of a stellar defensive effort by the 'Cats. The catch led to a 1-2-3 inning for Smith then Smith kept rolling in the top of the fifth with a strikeout, a fly out and a ground out to keep the Packers off the scoreboard.
"We were able to stop it and they got a little momentum there in the sixth and we were able to answer it," Shuman said. "That says a lot about our guys after going through these first two games with them; to hang on and keep their composure and find a way to win."
GAME 1
The 'Cats did not get a single hit in a 3-0 loss to the Packers in Friday's opener.
The Packers got on the board in the top of the first inning and continued to make contact throughout as they produced six hits into the top of the seventh.
A two-run RBI double – the seventh hit of the game for the Packers – sealed Valdosta's fate.
Looking for any semblance of offense in the bottom of the seventh, the 'Cats had an opportunity that came and went.
After Haygood grounded out to lead off, Moody and Smith each drew walks to put two men on with one out, but Michael Kirk and Jacob King both struck out to end the game – giving Colquitt junior left-hander Mason Moore a no-hitter.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts region foe Richmond Hill (11-13, 3-3 Region) Tuesday at 6 p.m. Following Tuesday's game, the 'Cats travel to play a doubleheader at Richmond Hill to complete the season series.
The 'Cats return to Valdosta to face rival Lowndes at Noel George Field next Tuesday, April 11 before hosting the Vikings in a doubleheader Friday, April 14.
"Everybody in the region is a rival and next week, we're here Tuesday against Richmond Hill and then up there on Friday," Shuman said when asked about the looming matchup with the region-leading Vikings. "Our focus is on Richmond Hill right now, but looking ahead to Lowndes, they've got a great team. It'll be a great challenge for us, but we're focusing on Richmond Hill right now."
