'We hope so': Vikings unsure of Fleming's return against Chargers

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (1-1) are looking to have a winning record for the first time this season tonight against North Miami Beach (0-1), but may still be without one of their best players in junior running back Jacarre Fleming.
Fleming went out in the second quarter of Lowndes’ opener against American Heritage, and hasn’t returned to play since then.
“We hope so, we’re going to make the final call tomorrow,” Lowndes head coach Zach Grage said Thursday. “He’s been practicing this week in a limited status, he’s been feeling pretty good. Now I told him if he’s 99.8% he’s not playing. So he better be at 100% tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”
In Fleming’s absence there have been several players taking up the load on offense, namely sophomore running back Aalim Brown, who’s been his direct replacement thus far.
In the Vikings' win against Gadsden County last week, Brown found much more success on the ground than he did in Week 1. He had 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, second only to sophomore quarterback Marvis Parrish, who had 17 carries for 47 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve always gotta have that mentality that you’re ready to rock and roll,” Grage said, “We do a really good job in theory of getting everybody prepared to play. That’s our goal ten through twelve is to have every kid mentally ready to play. Now are all of them physically ready? No. But that’s our job as coaches.”
Nine different players had carries on the ground for Lowndes last week – one of those being do-it-all junior receiver Kevis Thomas.
Thomas has been one of if not the best offensive weapon for Lowndes so far this season. After having three receptions for 56 yards against American Heritage in the opener, he came out against Gadsden and had two receptions for 54 yards in addition to his four carries for 39 yards.
His role has expanded in the two games Lowndes has played so far, with him also playing a big part on special teams against American Heritage with four kickoff returns for 131 yards.
Thomas even found himself under center last week on a keeper play, a package Grage stated he’d like to implement more of at some point.
“We kind of have a plan as we head into trying to peak right there at region time and playoff time,” Grage said, “You start out with that, we call it the Bulldog package. We only ran one play out of it last week. You might see more things out of it this week, you might see a different jumbo goal line type package as we get over. So we’re looking at it as we’ve got five weeks to implement things, mess with some stuff, find our personnel.
"You really have seen a lot of kids playing, a lot of guys rotating at most positions because that’s what we have to find over the next five weeks is who’s going to be those guys we can hang our hat on as we go into region. You’re definitely going to see Kevis expand with [his role], but you’re also going to see some other guys with what we call ‘force touches’ where we know they’re going to touch the football. We’ll continue to try to grow offensively, defensively, and on special teams every week.”
Lowndes hosts North Miami Beach tonight at 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.