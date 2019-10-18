VALDOSTA – Southern Circuit Judge James Tunison swore in nine new officers with the Valdosta Police Department Thursday morning – a record number for the department.
“This is great for our department and the largest class I can remember in my 22 years here,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Manahan said the additions put the VPD close to only 10% vacancy, which is a “big deal for the department.”
The new officers are Nicholas Baugh, Joshua Box, Brandon Chadwick, Dominic Henry II, Austin Keen, Tiffany Kirtley, Sloan Pattullo, Kenta West and Austin Wilson.
Kirtley, the only female officer in this class, said she looks forward to serving the community that has been her home for six years.
“I've wanted to be an officer since I was little,” Kirtley said. “I had a rough childhood and I remember an officer helping me. We are all blue.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
