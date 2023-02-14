Waters signs with South Georgia State College

HAHIRA – Friends, family, teammates, and coaches gathered on Friday morning in support of Valwood softball player, Madi Waters, as she signed her letter of intent to play softball for the South Georgia State Hawks.
This season in the batters box, Madi had a .308 batting average, a seventy-two percent stolen base percentage, sixteen hits, five doubles, and one triple. On the pitching mound, Madi threw 22 innings and struck out 15 batters. She had a .939 fielding percentage. Waters finished her career at Valwood as a GIAA All-Region honoree.
“Madison is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. She has a true love for the game and desire to improve herself that not many can compare to," Valwood head softball coach Courtney Carter said. "We were playing Southland this year and Madi came in for relief to pitch. After a couple innings, their first base coach came over and said, 'I wish I had a team full of players like the one you have right there.'
"Her competitiveness is unmatched. We will miss these contributions as well as her leadership next year. We know South Georgia is getting something special. We can't wait to see all Madi accomplishes there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.