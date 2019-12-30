Watch Night recalls a free New Year

VALDOSTA — As people gather Tuesday night to toast the New Year, some predominantly African American churches will open their doors to pray in the New Year.
For the churches, New Year’s Eve is often called “Watch Night,” a traditional service for many black churches of the South. Watch Night is believed to have descended from two traditions.
The most common root of its origin is linked to Dec. 31, 1862, as black churches waited for word of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, freeing the slaves, to go into effect Jan. 1, 1863.
In many cases, black congregations joined by white abolitionists throughout both the North and South waited well into New Year’s Day 1863 for word that Lincoln had signed the Proclamation into law. Joy and celebration greeted Lincoln’s words in many African American churches.
“I do order and declare that all persons held as slaves within said designated States,” the Proclamation read, “and parts of States, are, and henceforward shall be, free.”
Black congregations, especially those in the South, already had a tradition of gathering on New Year’s Eve prior to the Emancipation Proclamation.
They often met on New Year’s Eve because New Year’s Day for many black people in the slave-era South was known as “Heartbreak Day,” according to Valdosta State University history professor Dr. David Williams in his book, “A People’s History of the Civil War.”
New Year’s Day was often the day when slaveholders sold slaves, when families, parents and children, husbands and wives, were separated.
Slaves gathered on New Year’s Eve because that may be the last time many families had the opportunity to be together.
In the decades since slavery and the Emancipation Proclamation, Watch Night has evolved into an evening that honors the past, celebrates family fellowship and takes an opportunity to re-dedicate people’s lives to Christ.
Watch Night services are also a tradition started by John Wesley, the founder of the United Methodist Church. In this New Year’s Eve service, people are invited to review the year, confess to sins and pray for the year ahead.
Here are some area churches hosting Watch Night services:
– Watch Night Service, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest: The Rev. James Miller and Graham Chapel CME Church, Quitman.
– Watch Night Service, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, New Life Ministries, 5651 Inner Perimeter Road.
– Watch Night New Year’s Eve Service, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 489 Shady Grove Road, Hahira. Guest speaker: The Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira.
– Watch Night Service, 9:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Speaker: Pastor Dr. William C. Morgan.
– Watch Night Service, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, Mt. Arat, 1018 Lake Park Road. Breakfast will be served following the service.
– Emancipation Proclamation Service, 11 a.m., Jan. 1, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Gordon St. Speaker: The Rev. Aaron Hopkins.
– Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2235 Smith St. River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road, is in charge of the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.