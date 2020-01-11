WARRENDER: 'Bon Appétit' YouTube channel

Valdosta’s own Martin’s potato roll recently got a shout out in a YouTube video that got over 2.3 million views in just one week.
As part of a compilation of chefs building their favorite sandwiches, Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly created an Idli Podi fried chicken sandwich that looks way better than any Popeye’s menu item.
In the video, El-Waylly says she likes the bun because it’s “sweet and squishy.” The editors of the film added a graphic stating that it is “BA’s favorite bun,” complete with a trademark.
Bon Appétit and the BA Test Kitchen have become formidable YouTube legends. Sure, there are a number of YouTube channels creating content for the masses, but BA has really become a crowd favorite. One might wonder if Martin’s stock went up due to the mere mention of their delicious bun that we all know and love.
This particular video is part of a series called Test Kitchen Talks but that is just the tip of the BA iceberg.
A series that has evolved over the years is hosted by Alex Delany. What started as “Alex Eats It All,” “Trying Everything” takes one of the BA kitchen chefs and Delany (not a chef, but a staple in a lot of BA videos because he is easy on the eyes ... I mean fun to watch ... Yeah, that’s what I meant ... ) to a restaurant where they try one bite of every item on the menu. You wouldn’t think watching people eat could be entertaining or that it would be difficult to just take one bite even after going through almost an entire menu but both are true.
‘It’s Alive’ is a series starring Brad Leone where he uses some type of yeast or live culture in every recipe. He’s made ginger beer, fermented popcorn seasoning, fermented citrus fruits, doughnuts in a three-part series with chef Claire Saffitz (more on her later) and more. Leone is a wild card. His mind works in a mysterious way where he is perpetually bouncing off the walls but somehow it works.
One of the most unique chefs in the kitchen is Chris Morocco. He always has the right suggestion when chefs are in a pickle. He takes the absolute smallest bite possible when tasting creations. He carries a small army of spoons in his apron.
Morocco is the star of a series called "Reverse Engineering." While blindfolded, he touches and tastes a famous chef’s signature dish and has to recreate it. He gets shockingly close to the initial product, but did need some hints and tips to get close to Guy Fieri’s trash can nachos.
But the crown jewel of the channel is a series called ‘Gourmet Makes.’ Led by previously mentioned Saffitz, the chef takes a popular food item (most recently Totino’s Pizza Rolls) and recreates them in the kitchen. These videos range in length from a little less than half an hour to almost a full 60 minutes of absolute chaos. Saffitz is level-headed and typically very thorough in her thought processes, but viewers watch her go through every possible emotion as she navigates the complexities of whatever food product she is trying to duplicate.
There are highs, like when Saffitz successfully gets the right caramel pull when creating Milky Ways. There are unbelievable lows, like most times she has to temper chocolate.
There’s a legend of the third day curse, where if she hasn’t completed an episode everything will inevitably go wrong. Saffitz has gone as far as saying she won’t say what day it is in the videos to avoid absolute recipe destruction.
There are a number of other series and stand-alone recipe videos where you can try to learn and hone your culinary skills (the actual intent of the channel to begin with).
But much like the Pringles that Saffitz made in a video released on Jan. 22, 2019, one you pop, you won’t be able to stop binging these foodie videos.
So put away your Netflix and Chill. Turn off Hulu or your new Disney+ subscription.
Tune into YouTube and the Bon Appétit kitchen and sharpen your knife skills. Or at least keep an ear out for a familiar bread company.
