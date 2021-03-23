Warm weather on the way

VALDOSTA — Valdosta can expect to warm up a bit during the next week, forecasters say.
Valdosta will start off the week drier and sunnier than the previous weekend, when wet weather blanketed South Georgia, said Molly Merrifield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Clouds should gradually build up through the middle of the week, the weather service’s forecast for Valdosta shows.
Temperatures should start the week with highs in the upper 70s and gradually build up to the upper 80s by Thursday, said Dave Bowers, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
By Wednesday, daytime highs should be running six to eight degrees above normal, he said.
Thursday. a cold front is expected to move into the region before stalling, both meteorologists said.
Exactly where it stalls will determine how much storm activity South Georgia sees, they said. The further north it stops, the less South Georgia will see as far as storm activity, Merrifield said.
The weekend could bring the highest rain chances, with Sunday clocking in at 40%, the weather service forecast shows.
After the cold front finally moves through Sunday, temperatures are expected to take a drop Monday with highs back down in the lower 70s.
Merrifield said she did not expected widespread severe weather, while Bowers said Sunday would be a watch day for stronger thunderstorms.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.