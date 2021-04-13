Warm weather giving way to cool temperatures

VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect warm and dry weather early this week, followed by increased rain chances and a cooling-off during the weekend, forecasters said.
A cold front that passed through the area Sunday night brought warmer, drier air in its wake, said Israel Gonazalez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“The average high for this time of year is in the upper 70s,” said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. Valdosta is already running above average, with daytime highs expected to hit 88 degrees Tuesday.
Around midweek, moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico should work together with another cold front moving into South Georgia to bring higher rain chances, though not a “major outbreak,” Gawryla said.
“(The cold front) could bring showers but not too significant,” Gonzalez said.
After the cold front moves through, temperatures should drop, with highs late in the week only reaching the low 70s, the weather service forecast for Valdosta shows.
During the weekend, the outlook becomes more uncertain, depending largely on where the cold front winds up moving, Gawryla said.
Neither meteorologist saw much of a chance of severe weather this week, though Gawryla said it couldn’t be ruled out later in the week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
