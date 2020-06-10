VALDOSTA — The Wiregrass Foundation of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has received donations from the Adel Walmart #7194, Valdosta Walmart #899 and the Valdosta Sam’s Club #6204.
The donations were given through the company's community grant programs and will assist with the technology needs of students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, college officials said in a statement.
Since COVID-19, many students are in need of computer loans or equipment to take classes online. With these donations, students will be able to continue working toward their career goals, college officials said.
Learn more about all of Wiregrass’ programs, visit wiregrass.edu. If a business would like to make a donation to any Wiregrass program, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising, (229) 333-2124, or by email Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.