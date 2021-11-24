Wallace signs with modeling agency

VALDOSTA – Shakerrah Wallace of Valdosta has signed with Asena Model Agency of Atlanta.
Wallace is originally from Fitzgerald and Ocilla, and a former worker in Tifton with Georgia Sports Medicine, Dr. Scott’s office.
Wallace said she has always wanted to be a fashion model, since she was as young as 3 years old and would dress up and wear her “mom heels” and lipstick.
“I also used to get Avon sample lipstick and eyeshadow and play dress up with my friends and family members,” Wallace said. “When I was in high school at Fitzgerald High School I had my very first audition for show choir and was selected. It’s like a high school musical dance and sing. My passion for modeling and acting has never died. I decided in 2019 to go forward with it. Dameon J. Moss, a professional photographer using DJM services as his brand name, asked me ‘have you ever thought about modeling?’ He said will you model for me and I eventually said yes after several attempts of him asking. Then, I was in Fitzgerald pumping gas and another professional reached out to me and said ma’am will you model for me. Eventually, I said yes to him too.”
In July 2021, she did her first photoshoot with DJM services. Prior to the event she said she practiced like never before and put her all in it. “You sure you never modeled before? You just killed this shoot,” she said the photographer asked.
“Next, I put in for an audition with Elite, a model company in Atlanta with Mr. John Casablancas — the same one who worked with super model Tyra Banks and got my first audition. I had to do a script for a Starbucks commercial and did well enough to move on to second audition. In the midst of it all, I received a message to be in a movie called ‘Shake da City’ by film director Tyberius Grant, where I was a DEA actor on Sept. 18, 2021, which will be out soon,” Wallace said.
Wallace said she is acting in another short film that is still in progress.
Asena Model Agency reached out to her and offered an audition with a certified model card and portfolio as a Level A model. “Three months of hard work has consistently gotten me where I am today,” she said.
Wallace added, “South Georgia is filled with beautiful people of all shapes and sizes. My goal now is to earn Super Model status. Asena Model Agency said these exact words, ‘You are going to be the next Super Model. We know them when we see them. The passion in this photograph Shakerrah is what is going to take you there.’ I just screamed real loud because she had no clue how long and how hard I had been working to do this. I’m pleased to announce that I’m also modeling in a magazine as well, ‘The R Report’ and ‘In the Mix’ by Patrick Gloster from Lakeland and Valdosta. As an influencer, model and actor my objective is to encourage others to follow their dreams and never give up no matter what. I thank God for everything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.