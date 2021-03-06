VALDOSTA – West Florida Avenue received a splash of color last month thanks to the artwork of muralist Lee Mobley.
Mobley is a veteran street artist and is the principal of a Coffee County elementary school. He's been doing murals for at least 10 years.
The city's mantra, "Love Where You Live," stands out among a sea of red, blue, yellow and teal cubes stretching across what city officials call "a blank canvas."
Mobley, who spent a weekend working on the mural alongside his 13-year-old son, Ridlee, said he selected the colors because they are vibrant, energetic and bright.
"I wanted to create something that would serve as a backdrop and not be too busy," he said.
Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator at Valdosta Main Street, said people can see the large-scale public art piece from West Florida Avenue and from the South Patterson Street overpass.
The purpose of the mural is to attract visitors to the area.
"It is actually part of the Valdosta Main Street master plan and part of the vision that city leadership has," she said. "We hope it helps to encourage the revitalization and investments into that end of our district."
Thrasher said the city knew who they wanted to call after City Manager Mark Barber introduced the concept of a mural.
Mobley and Valdosta Main Street worked through multiple designs before settling on the chosen one.
"I expressed interest and I guess my portfolio matched their vision and it came together great," Mobley said.
The Coffee County resident said returning to Valdosta felt like he was coming home.
Mobley's connection to art began with a curiosity and a childhood desire to be creative.
He is a Valdosta State University graduate, earning a bachelor of science in education and a master degree in educational leadership. He has also attended Valdosta Technical College and worked in architecture in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.