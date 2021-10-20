Walker adopted from Humane Society

Submitted PhotoWalker found a home in South Georgia.

VALDOSTA – Burton Fletcher recently adopted Walker from the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County. 

"He is a wonderful dog," Fletcher said.

"We are fortunate to have numerous animal welfare organizations in the Lowndes County area that have the interests of animals as a top priority as part of their mission. I hope everyone will volunteer, donate, foster and adopt animals in our community. These animals are precious and their love is bountiful," Fletcher said. 

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you