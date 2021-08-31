VALDOSTA – The Walk to End Alzheimer's comes to Valdosta 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
It is sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association.
Organizers ask anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 participate virtually, said Chrystal Bell, walk manager.
Other precautions include a brief opening ceremony to limit gathering, distancing during the event and contactless registration.
"While plans are moving forward to host Valdosta Walk in-person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods," according to a statement from the Alzheimer's Association.
A part of the event is the use of Promise Garden flowers that signify a person's connection to Alzheimer's based on the flower's color. Participants will receive their flowers at the walk, and then, later plant them at the Promise Garden location.
Purple is for participants who've lost loved ones due to Alzheimer's while blue flowers are for people who have been diagnosed and are living with Alzheimer's, Bell said.
Yellow is designated for caregivers of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's and orange flowers are for people who do not have a direct connection to Alzheimer's but instead offer their support, she said.
"Some people write names of their loved ones on the flowers," Bell said.
She believes the Walk to End Alzheimer's is essential because it allows both people living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers to know they are not alone.
Registration is free though anyone who raises $100 for the organization by Oct. 9 will receive a T-shirt.
More information: alz.org/walk, act.alz.org/valdosta and the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app.
