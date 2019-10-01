VALDOSTA – The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, organizers said.
The walk will take place Friday, Nov. 1, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse downtown.
On walk day, participants will honor people affected by Alzheimer's disease with promise flowers during the promise garden ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s, organizers said.
“Watching the progression of this disease with my Nanny made me realize that Alzheimer’s does not get the attention that it deserves,” said Christy Daugherty, chair, 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Valdosta. "I have vowed to make sure that I can do everything that I can to support finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, organizers said.
In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 533,000 caregivers.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
