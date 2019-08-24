VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Art & Design opens its season this week with the traditional opening show: The VSU Faculty Art Exhibition.
VSU Art regularly opens its new season, as well as the new academic year, with the faculty show. The annual exhibit is the opportunity for department professors and instructors to show new art students they are not only teachers but artists in their own right.
"This multi-media exhibition will feature a wide variety of media, aesthetic outlooks and visual expression, representing the broad range of interests and talents of the VSU Art and Design faculty," said Julie Bowland, VSU Fine Arts Gallery curator. "This very popular annual event is where art faculty members show that they don’t just 'talk the talk' but also 'walk the walk,' as all studio instructors are also practicing artists."
The 2019 faculty exhibit features works by Bowland, Tommy Crane, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, J. Dominick Gheesling, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Patrick Hilgert, Kristy Hughes, Sean Hurley, Bruce Mackh who is the new art department head, Karin Murray, Selena Nawrocki, Ray Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, A. Blake Pearce, Richard Peterman, Michael Schmidt, Sarah "Libba" Willcox and Kalina Winska.
Given the talents and versatility of VSU Art & Design’s faculty, the show is always a must for anyone who loves art and for anyone who hopes to learn a thing or two about almost any artistic medium.
GALLERY
2019 VSU Art Faculty Exhibition.
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Reception: A free, public reception is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The VSU Faculty Jazz Combo will play.
Run dates: Show runs Monday, Aug. 26, through Sept. 13.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 333-5835; or visit www.valdosta.edu/art
