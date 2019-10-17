Walk benefits Down syndrome awareness

VALDOSTA – The mother of a daughter with Down syndrome, Dora Harding advocates for awareness.
After helping establish a Buddy Walk in Mobile, Ala., Harding has decided to bring the event to Valdosta.
For the first time, the Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia will host a Buddy Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Freedom Park.
The walk is held in October in recognition of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
Proceeds benefit the association and its efforts to increase an understanding of Down syndrome and aid families.
Christina Moore, event co-chairperson and mother of a child with Down syndrome, said the event is about acceptance and inclusion.
“(People) hear about Down syndrome but they don’t really understand what it is exactly. It’s nothing to be afraid of,” she said.
“We adore our children. They are awesome and we want the community to see how normal our lives are. We really want to promote acceptance.”
Harding said people with Down syndrome have the ability to thrive. Just like anyone else, they can work and learn.
She said the association plans to partner with other programs similar to it.
As for the walk, mayoral candidate Scott James Matheson will emcee. Hebert Mallqui will DJ while also offering a welcome in Spanish.
Participants can join a team or walk individually. Awards will be given to the top three teams and to the team that raises the most funding.
So far, more than $15,000 has been raised for the association and organizers are looking to increase that amount.
“We’re just seriously amazed at the response from the Valdosta-Lowndes County community,” Harding said. “Everybody’s just been so giving of their time.”
Lowndes High students Maggie and Nate Bishop will speak as self-advocates, organizers said.
Snacks, such as cotton candy and popcorn, and water will be provided at no additional charge.
Inflatables, various resources, informational booths, face painting and games will be available.
T-shirts are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Pre-registration is $10 and available until Oct. 17. On-site registration on event day is also available.
More information is available at dsasg.ezeventsolutions.com/buddywalk.
